× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 12/8/18

Dane got the show ‘On The Road‘ by starting off by talking with Star of Top Chef, The Chew and best selling author, Carla Hall to talk about holiday help and the Drive to End Hunger. Dane is then joined on air with travel expert Eileen Ogintz to share holiday travel options like Caribbean cruises, skiing in Colorado and best ways to see the sights and holiday lights from NYC to Indy to Iowa. On the latter half of the show Dane talks with the former White House Communications Director, Financial Guru and TV news personality Anthony Scaramucci who shares White House predictions, advice, career moves and his first car! As Dane started to bring the show to a close he talked with Frank Hawley about drag racing and types of drag racing classes that the Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School offers.

