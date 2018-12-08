× Mike and Paul Take Over The WGN Radio Airwaves! [Comedian Marty DeRosa, Double Door Reopens, Listener Calls, Celeb Encounters, Point/Counter-Point, Wheeler Walker Jr.]

Tonight the WGN Radio Nightside is shaken up when WGN Radio host, Michael Heidemann and Comedian Paul Farahvar take over the airwaves! Along with the Nightside crew and comedian Marty DeRosa – They take on everything from cherished memories of Chicago’s Double Door Theater to opening the phone and text lines for best celebrity encounters! They also have listeners strap in for a brand new game “Point/Counter-Point” where two panelists go head to head over the most important topics of the day… Tonight we battle it out over ‘Blue Cheese/Ranch”, “Single/In a Relationship” and “Going out/Staying in”. And if that wasn’t enough, we highlight an interview with country music superstar, Wheeler Walker Jr. Sit back, put on your headphones and enjoy!

