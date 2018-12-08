× Matt Bubala Full Show 12.8.18

This week, Matt and the crew are back for a fun-filled show! Matt, Roger and Jess talk about losing weight over the holidays and listeners weigh in (pun-intended) with their tips and tricks. Throughout the show, we talk about risqué Christmas songs and the history on how the got that title. We hear the Oak Ridge Boys sing a beautiful version of Amazing Grace to honor George H.W. Bush at his funeral this past week. Other topics of the evening include an app that allows parents to track kids, cable prices, and what wind on Mars sounds like. Matt gives some teasers on a role he is playing in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which is airing on December 14 from 10am-noon. Be sure to tune in!