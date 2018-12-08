× Janice Kohler From The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education Helps Make Reading Cool!

Janice Kohler joins Andrea Darlas on air from the The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education which is a global literacy organization that trains teachers in specialty reading methodologies, arming them with practical tools to teach students in the modern classroom to read. IMSE has worked with some of largest districts in the country on literacy initiatives, including Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Boston public schools. Go to IMSE.com for more information on keeping your kids reading with success.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER