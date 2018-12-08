× Comedian Marty DeRosa on WGN Radio with Mike and Paul

Comedian Marty DeRosa joins Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar tonight on WGN’s Nightside! They take on everything from cherished memories of Chicago’s Double Door Theater to opening the phone and text lines for best celebrity encounters. They also have listeners strap in for a brand new game “Point/Counter-Point” where Marty and Paul go head to head over the most important topics of the day… Tonight we battle it out over ‘Blue Cheese/Ranch”, “Single/In a Relationship” and “Going out/Staying in”.

SUBSCRIBE HERE:

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with Sound Sessions Podcast?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann