Anthony Scaramucci Shares Blue Collar Roots, New Book and His Burgundy Berlinetta!

Former White House Communications Director, Financial Guru and TV news personality Anthony Scaramucci joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Anthony talk about transformative travel to Israel, his blue collar roots and new book about the “Blue Collar President”. Listen as Anthony shares White House predictions, advice, career moves and his first car!…the 79′ Camaro.