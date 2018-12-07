× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/7/18: Tipping For Coffee, 2019 Millennial Hiring Trends, & Retail to E-tail

Tipping at a restaurant can be a socially stressful situation for some, but what if you had the social pressure to tip when getting your morning coffee every day? Jon Hansen filled in for Steve today and Andrea Hanis discussed the new software that could be coming to a cafe near you. Jessica Schaeffer shared what trends employers might be seeing when they hire millennials in 2019, Kaleigh Moore explained how a brick and mortar store might shift to the online realm seamlessly, and Front Row Phyllis updated us on all of the holiday entertainment going on in and around Chicago.