Tony Orlando brings Christmas to the Arcada Theatre
Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz chat with the legendary Tony Orlando! They talk about his upcoming show with Dawn at the Arcada Theatre, the inspiration behind “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” Freddie Prinze, and more.
Tony Orlando & Dawn “A Christmas Reunion” at the Arcada Theatre
December, 11th 2018
07:30 PM
Arcada Theatre
105 E. Main St., St. Charles IL 60174
Cost: $59-$125
To purchase tickets, visit www.arcadalive.com
