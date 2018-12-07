× Tony Orlando brings Christmas to the Arcada Theatre

Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz chat with the legendary Tony Orlando! They talk about his upcoming show with Dawn at the Arcada Theatre, the inspiration behind “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” Freddie Prinze, and more.

Tony Orlando & Dawn “A Christmas Reunion” at the Arcada Theatre

December, 11th 2018

07:30 PM

Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main St., St. Charles IL 60174

Cost: $59-$125

To purchase tickets, visit www.arcadalive.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.