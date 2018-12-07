× The Opening Bell 12/7/18: What’s Next For US & China’s Trade Relationship?

Things are getting complicated between the US and China and our trade relations, but ti doesn’t help that Wall Street has had one of the worst weeks in the last few months. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) touched on how the arrest of a powerful Chinese executive and a potentially soft jobs report today might start to look bleak. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then shared the new route offering coming to Southwest airlines in 2019 which could make a huge dent in another competitor.