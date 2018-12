Musician Ingrid Michaelson is in Chicago for a sold out show Friday, as she promotes her new Christmas album ‘Songs for the Season.’

Following a performance at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue, she sat down with WGN’s Ryan Burrow to talk about the holidays, the album, and her upcoming plans.

Hear what she has to say about the controversial song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and plans for an album based on “Stranger Things.”