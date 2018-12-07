The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes visits Durty Nellie’s in Palatine for The First Röel, the jolliest holiday party of the season. Check out photos below and click here for more information about the event and all of our sponsors and partners who made the event possible. MORE PHOTOS TO COME!
Photos: The First Röel at Durty Nellie’s
-
The First Röel presented by New Balance Chicago
-
Call Dibs on VIP Tickets to The First Röel presented by Hiltons of Chicago Facebook Giveaway – OFFICIAL RULES
-
Video: Weekend Warning from The First Röel
-
VIDEO: Antioch High School Choir “The First Röel”
-
Roe Conn Full Show (12/04/18): Special counsel Robert Mueller prepares to release his sentencing memo for Michael Flynn, Adam Hoge gets you ready for the Bears vs. Rams this Sunday, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
-
-
Roe Conn Full Show (12/03/18): The nations remembers the life of the 41st President of the United States, the Chicago Bears choke in overtime, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
-
Roe Conn Full Show (12/5/18): Izzy Idonije plays News or Ruse, holiday scams you need to avoid, and more…
-
Roe Conn Full Show (11/20/18): Susan Schmidt breaks down The Dow drop, Alderman Brendan Reilly discusses the Chicago shooting aftermath, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
-
Roe Conn Full Show (10/29/18): Tom Skilling explains ‘daylight saving,’ Dr. Kevin Most doles out flu shot advice, and more…
-
Roe Conn Full Show (10/25/18): Ben Bradley shares political car crash, Adam Burish breaks down the Blackhawks, and more…
-
-
Roe Conn Full Show (10/12/18): Michael Steele, Lou Canellis, the Canarble Wagon Rolls, LIVE Music, and more…
-
PHOTOS: Roe Conn Show at Queenie’s Supper Club inside the United Center Atrium
-
Roe Conn Full Show (10/08/18): Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle, Michael Steele, Top Five@5, and more…