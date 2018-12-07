Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP).
Nick D on the Golden Globe Movie Nominations and More
Nick Digilio reacts to the Golden Globe movie nominations and talks about some of the worst nominations of all time.