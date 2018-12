× Former Kid of the Week Mary Kate Callahan on advocating and mentoring people of all abilities.

Former Kid of the Week, Mary Kate Callahan, stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to give us an update on what amazing things she is doing. Since her last visit on the show, she’s graduated from University of Arizona, she’s working full time for Motorola Solutions and she’s competing in marathons, triathlons and she’s still mentoring people of all abilities. You can see more about Mary Kate HERE.