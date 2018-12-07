× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Kevin Hart’s Oscars fallout, Golden Globe noms, what’s new on Netflix and more

Bill and Harry Teinowitz speak to Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about Kevin Hart’s decision not to host the Oscars, Golden Globe nominations, what’s new on Netflix, Starz’s original series Counterpart, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

