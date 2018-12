× Bill and Harry Teinowitz 12.7.18

Harry Teinowitz is in for the lovely Wendy Snyder today. Today’s show guests include Alexander Zalben from Decider.com and Tony Orlando. Bill and Harry discuss Kevin Hart’s decision not to host the 2019 Oscars, birthday parties, Golden Globe nominations, music, and more.

