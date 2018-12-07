Audition video for WGN Radio’s 2018 presentation of “It’s A Wonderful Life” featuring Steve Cochran and Art Nasseri.
Audition video: Steve Cochran and Art Nasseri
-
Audition video: Justin Kaufmann and Steve Grzanich
-
“It’s A Wonderful Life” presented by Shepherds College & American Sale – Dec 14
-
Audition video: Ernie Scatton and Erik Runge
-
Audition video: Mary Sandberg Boyle and Pete Zimmerman
-
Audition video: Walter Jacobson, Violeta Podrumedic, Judy Pielach and Kim Gordon
-
-
What can we do as a community to make sure everyone has proper healthcare?
-
VIDEO: The Steve Cochran Show Taste Test: Circus Peanuts
-
Political analyst Eric Adelstein: “There is no guarantee that the United States lasts as a bastion of democracy if we stop participating”
-
Photos: The Steve Cochran Show celebrates Thanksgiving
-
VIDEO: Antioch High School Choir “The First Röel”
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.21.18: Thankful For Family, Turkey and Naps
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.26.18: Blizzards, power outages and school closings
-
Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Jim Conwell: Every Action Makes A Difference