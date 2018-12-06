× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/6/18: Lyft Preparing For an IPO, Volatility Through Retirement, & Chicago’s 2019 Real Estate Forecast

Big news came from the tech world earlier today as Rochelle Garner told Steve Bertrand that Lyft is gearing up for an IPO, but also discussing how Ring video doorbells could be making us more paranoid than we should be. Bill Geiger discussed the strategy around preparing for retirement in volatile times, and Dennis Rodkin stopped by the studio to catch up with Steve and shared some of the latest real estate stories and explained why Chicago is still at the bottom of the real estate bucket in 2019.