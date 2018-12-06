FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke chairs a meeting of the City Council's finance committee in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of the powerful Chicago alderman. An unidentified law enforcement source told the Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke's aldermanic office Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)
Walter Jacobson: “He’s [Ed Burke] fabulously entertaining!”
Walter Jacobson joins John Williams to explain the positive sides of a currently unpopular person, Alderman Ed Burke. That’s after news of last week’s office raid.