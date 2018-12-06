× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 24 | Depression, anxiety and the holiday blues: Tips for surviving the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day

Approximately 12 million women in the United States experience clinical depression each year. And during the holidays, when everyone is supposed to be happy and joyful, many suffer in silence. Dr. Megan Kennedy from Edward-Elmhurst Health tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos it’s important to prioritize. Are holiday cards absolutely necessary? Do you need to “win” the white elephant? Maybe your time is better spent focusing on what’s really important.

