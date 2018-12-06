× Thought Leader Don Lloyd: Reflecting On The G20 – Did We Come Out Ahead Or Behind?

The G20 meeting is a global opportunity to peel back the formality that comes with geopolitical relationships and make progress. Steve Grzanich and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader talked about the parts of the world that are still influenced by those events and Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives, at Associated Bank) was excited by it all. They also touched on the larger US/China trade situation, and investing in emerging markets.