The Salvation Army helped Chicagoan Marisol raise her family and rise from mourning

Marisol is the mother of three children, and one of the recipients of help from The Salvation Army during a tough time. The Salvation Army helped to bring her from mourning and lacking income, to paying off a car and gaining a part-time job. Keep donating to John’s online Red Kettle to help more people like Marisol.