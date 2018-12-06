× The Opening Bell 12/6/18: 90% of Americans Believe Hunger is A Solvable Problem

The markets have been on a roller coaster these last couple of weeks, but Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives, at Associated Bank) knows that there’s always more to the number than meets the eye. Steve Grzanich sat down with the Associated Bank Thought Leader to recap one of the major market drivers this last week after the G20 summit, our trade situation with China, and much more. Then at 20:25, Noreen Springstead (Executive Director of WhyHunger) joined the program to shed some light on American’s perception of hunger in the US and how an overwhelming amount of us believe the problem of hunger can be solved.