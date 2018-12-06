× The Mincing Rascals 12.06.18: George H.W. Bush, Wisconsin and Michigan legislation struggles

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals talk about the week of processions and perceptions in the funeral for George H.W. Bush. Then, they address the tensions and power struggle in Michigan and Wisconsin. Finally, the gang talks football.

Eric recommends reading “The Day They Came for the Governor” in Chicago Magazine.

John recommends solving a holiday puzzle.

Steve recommends watching “Green Book.”

Justin recommends watching “The Price of Everything.”