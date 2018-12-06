× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.06.18: Green Bay Packers fan v. The Bears, Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley, Salvation Army and Yellowbrick

John Williams wants to know who you think should win the battle between one Green Bay Packers mega-fan and the Chicago Bears. That’s today’s NewsClick. Then, Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley joins the show to talk about how he’s going to freeze property taxes and to tell us about the George H.W. Bush funeral. He was there. Walter Jacobson pops by to give a different Perspective on Alderman Ed Burke, after reports that his office was raided last week. Then, Yellowbrick Director of Adolescent Services Michael Losoff describes Yellowbrick’s upcoming event, “Winter Break: Dream or Nightmare?” Finally, Marisol, a recipient of the help of The Salvation Army describes her journey from mourning, to gaining resources to help raise her family.