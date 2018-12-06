The John Williams NewsClick: Packers fan v. Da Bears

Posted 1:25 PM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 01:17PM, December 6, 2018

General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet on the bench during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Packers won 27-21 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Richard)