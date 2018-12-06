The John Williams NewsClick: Packers fan v. Da Bears
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.10.18: Bears season-opener, Serena Williams, condo deconversion and Mike Pence
-
The Ringer Writer Alan Siegel on how “Da Bears” was coined: “Any anecdote I hear about him [Chris Farley] is like catnip for me”
-
Live blog: Bears at Packers
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Da Bears!
-
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell: “They were sluggish from the get-go!”
-
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Let The Nagy-Trubisky Era Begin
-
Hoge’s Week 1 Rewind: Plenty Of Reasons For Bears Optimism (And Pessimism)
-
Payton Presser: Bears Show Signs of Improvement in Opening Loss
-
The John Williams NewsClick: A lesson from the Bears
-
Hoge and Jahns, Episode 172: Week 1 Bears, NFL Preview
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: You loving the Bears?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The Bears game – two steps forward, two steps back?
-
Hoge and Jahns, Episode 173: Bears-Packers Postgame Show