× The Black Ensemble Theater Founder Earns Sarah Siddons Society 2018 Leading Lady Award

Tonight on the show, Andrea welcomes Jackie Taylor The Black Ensemble Theater Founder / CEO who has recently earned the Sarah Siddons Society 2018 Leading Lady Award.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER