Steve Cochran Full Show 12.06.18: I need a merch guy

Wall-to-wall action today on the Cochran Show. Chuck Todd and Eric Adelstein talk politics. Jake Johannsen calls Steve out for not going to his gigs. Herm Schneider checked in from Vegas on his new honor and to talk Sox. Bill Geiger talks money. Steve Meyer from the NHL gets us hyped for the Winter Classic and the Lawrence Peters Outfit played some country tunes.