× “Sick For Toys” Shares The Scares This Holiday Season

Andrea welcomes the star and producer of one of the most exciting holiday films out this year that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! We welcome David Gunning from the new movie, “Sick For Toys”. Sick For Toys is an original Christmas horror/thriller that will twist and turn audiences until its creepy final act. Roy is the nice guy who finishes last. Sick of his current situation, he accepts an invitation to have Christmas dinner with the beautiful and strangely alluring Emilia. Once at dinner, Roy realizes that Emilia and her oddball brother, Edward, are not what they seem.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER