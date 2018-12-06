× Ilyce Glink Saves Us Money and Time, “Sick For Toys” Shares Scares For The Holidays, The Black Ensamble Theater and more! | Full Show (Dec 6th)

Tonight on the show! Andrea welcomes one of WGN’s best money saving experts as Ilyce Glink joins us by phone to assist listeners with money saving options over the December month. Then, Andrea welcomes the star and producer of one of the most exciting holiday films out this year that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! We welcome David Gunning from the new movie, “Sick For Toys”. Sick For Toys is an original Christmas horror/thriller that will twist and turn audiences until its creepy final act. Roy is the nice guy who finishes last. Sick of his current situation, he accepts an invitation to have Christmas dinner with the beautiful and strangely alluring Emilia. Once at dinner, Roy realizes that Emilia and her oddball brother, Edward, are not what they seem. And finally, Jackie Taylor of The Black Ensemble Theater Founder / CEO has recently earned the Sarah Siddons Society 2018 Leading Lady Award so she jumps on air to tell us about it and her life-changing theater program.

