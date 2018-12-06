× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 199: Week 13 Bears-Rams, NFL Preview

The Bears’ winning-streak was snapped at five after their overtime loss to the Giants last Sunday. The team with the best record in the league, the 11-1 L.A. Rams, come to Soldier Field for a primetime matchup this Sunday Night. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get you ready the game by previewing both sides of the ball and giving the latest on the injury status for quarterback Mitchell Trubsiky. The guys play some sound from Rams head coach, Sean McVay; make bold predictions; and project the final score. They also listen and react to voicemails left by listeners and make picks against the spread for some NFL games this weekend, as well as the Army-Navy game.

