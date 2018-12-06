× Dean Richards: Here are the films to see this weekend

Thursday with Dean is just what the doctor ordered! Bill and Wendy are joined by their good old friend, Dean Richards! They talk about Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars, the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations, and more. Plus, Dean reviews ‘Anna & the Apocalypse’, ‘Roma’, ‘Dumplin’, and ‘Mowgli’.

