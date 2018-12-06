× Can you even play video games when you have two kids?

Jon returns from an extended hiatus to talk about how he’s been able to balance his hobbies (like video games) with the rest of his life now that he has not one, but TWO, kids. He and Cody also give updates on what video games they’ve been playing over the last several months.

Click here to download this episode of Game/Life Balance U.S.





Show Notes: