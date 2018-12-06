× Bill and Wendy Full Show 12.6.18: Gossip Folks

Today’s guests include Chalet Nursery’s Tony Fulmer; Tiffani Moore Swalley, Alex Garday, and Gary Fields from ‘Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody’; and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy discuss office gossip, holiday drinks, winter gardening, ‘Die Hard’, movies, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.