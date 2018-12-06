× Behind the scenes with the cast & crew of “Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody”

Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody returns this holiday season to The Den Theatre! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Director Tiffani Moore Swalley, Producer Alex Garday, and actor Gary Fields. They talk about the history behind the parody, what’s it like working together on the show, the influence of Die Hard, and more. And yes, they do believe that Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas: A Die Hard Musical Parody runs December 6, 2018 – January 12, 2019, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee in Wicker Park. Performances of Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $45 and are on sale now at www.thedentheatre.com.

