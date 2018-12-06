Associated Bank Market Outlook: 12/6/18

Posted 6:14 AM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12AM, December 6, 2018

On December 6th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The ADP Private Payroll report is released today (forecasting 175,000 new jobs in November)
  • Multiple report detailing international trade are out today
  • October Factory Reports are released later today  along with the Challenger Jobs Cut Report, the PMI Services Index, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, and the EIA Petrolum Status Report
  • Duluth Trading Company, H&R Block, Kroger, Lands End, Michael’s Stores, an the Children’s Place all release earnings today