× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/5/18: The National Day of Mourning, Burger King Fighting McDonalds, & Bounte App

A slow day in the business world as the US markets were closed today because of the National Day of Mourning for Former President George H. W. Bush, but still plenty for Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage to talk about, and they focused on the larger picture of where the economy will be going in 2019 with some shaky thoughts. Frank Sennett explained how McDonalds is falling to Burger King’s latest ad campaign, and Stephen Sinclair created the Bounte App to help all of those people out there who tend to forget things wherever they go.