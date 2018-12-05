× “Wild Honey” Sweetens Up The Screen

The new movie “Wild Honey” Sweetens Up The Screen with Francis Stokes (Writer/Director), Stephanie Weir (Actor), Todd Stashwick (Actor), leading lady Rusty Shwimmer. Wild Honey is a unique romantic comedy that is ahead of the zeitgeist, with a plus-size leading lady. However, her size is not what defines her or situation. It doesn’t hold her back and she doesn’t have to get hit on the head to find her inner strength. She is relatable and the comments we get regularly are that this is the movie women have been waiting for. They see a version of themselves onscreen.

