White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson has a training invite for Mitch Trubisky: “We could do some sliding drills… maybe save his shoulder”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson, who discusses the club’s non-tender of Matt Davidson and Avisail Garcia, if any added pressure and high expectations have colored the perceptions of Yoan Moncada’s development in 2018, the key to getting #10 to cut down on strikeouts on borderline pitches, and why he doesn’t like to over-tinker with guys’ swings, looking forward to working with Eloy Jimenez sometime in 2019, and his love of football (including a special offer for Mitch Trubisky).