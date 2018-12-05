Listen: Funeral Service for President George Herbert Walker Bush

White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson has a training invite for Mitch Trubisky: “We could do some sliding drills… maybe save his shoulder”

Posted 7:20 AM, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:19AM, December 5, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 11: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox and Todd Steverson (R) celebrate their win against the Kansas City Royals on August 11, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Royals 6-3. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson, who discusses the club’s non-tender of Matt Davidson and Avisail Garcia, if any added pressure and high expectations have colored the perceptions of Yoan Moncada’s development in 2018, the key to getting #10 to cut down on strikeouts on borderline pitches, and why he doesn’t like to over-tinker with guys’ swings, looking forward to working with Eloy Jimenez sometime in 2019, and his love of football (including a special offer for Mitch Trubisky).