× Top Five@5 (12/05/18): President George H.W. Bush is laid to rest, Jason Momoa is very excited to host Saturday night Live, Sen. Marco Rubio is critical of the Saudi Crown Prince, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 05, 2018:

Marco Rubio is the latest senator to criticize the Trump Administration for their response to the death of Jamal Khashoggi, one of the original cast members of ‘Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer’ says that the Christmas Classic should not be banned, Jason Momoa is excited to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!