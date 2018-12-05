× The Opening Bell 12/5/18: Long Grove IL is Rewriting The Playbook For Holiday Shopping

In order to compete with the convenience of online retailers it takes more than just advertising, it takes an experience. Steve Grzanich focused on one Chicagoland area of Long Grove to look at what they are doing to compete, and Ryan Messner (Chair of The Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association) explained how it took a long term plan to build themselves up and feel ready to impress this holiday season. Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Investment Research) then looked back to review the fluctuating financial quarter for many businesses in the stock market and looked ahead for what might happen in the beginning of 2019.