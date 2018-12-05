× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.05.18: Kimbra, George W. Bush, tipping baristas

John Williams opens the show with clips from George W. Bush’s eulogy to his father. Then, John invites Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel to weigh in on yesterday’s Newsclick on tipping baristas. He also reviews Two Lights, a seafood restaurant. Finally, Singer-Songwriter Kimbra pops by to talk about the reimagined spin she put on her last album, “Primal Heart,” just ahead of soundcheck at Thalia Hall. Check her out tonight!