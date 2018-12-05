Listen: Funeral Service for President George Herbert Walker Bush

Spin Doctors “Pocket Full of Kryptonite” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album Podcast

Posted 11:00 AM, December 5, 2018, by

Spin Doctors "Pocket Full of Kryptonite" VS. 2 Guys 1 Album Podcast [Michael Heidemann + Paul Farahvar]

On Episode #28 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar hop into their AirStream van and cruise back to the early 90s with the quensential college rock band’s album… Spin DoctorsPocket Full of Kryptonite”.  [Some naughty words were used…but in a good way]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Like what you hear?  Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar

 