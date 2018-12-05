Roe Conn Full Show (12/5/18): Izzy Idonije plays News or Ruse, holiday scams you need to avoid, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, December 5th, 2018:
Roe is out today but Anna Davlantes & Judy Pielach take the helm of the S.S. Roe Conn today. On the show, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on political movements in the Wisconsin legislation, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady breaks down what was learned from Robert Mueller’s sentencing memo regarding Michael Flynn, Tom Skilling has a sun forecast that’s sure to depress, etiquette guru Akilah Easter presents some guidelines for tipping & gift giving during the holidays, the Top Five@5 features a touching tribute to President George H. W. Bush, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois -Steve Bernas highlights some tips for protecting yourself while shopping online during the holidays, and former Chicago Bears linebacker Izzy Idonije promotes his iF Charities’ 13th Annual Shop With a Cop event and plays News or Ruse.
