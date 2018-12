× Q3 Earnings Saw A Strong Result, But Will Q4 Continue to Impress?

Yesterday’s performance on the market still had many investors and traders stinging, but Steve Grzanich and Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Investment Research) are still looking forward. They recapped the major movers from the Q3 earnings season this year, and how Q4 is shaping up as 2019 starts to gear up.