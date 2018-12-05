× Nick Digilio 12.05.18: GMiV, Melanie Lentz, Oscar Snubs, Brand Names

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Great Moments in Vinyl

+ Former Secret Service agent Melanie Lentz

Hour 2:

+ Film Club recap

+ Movies that never won an Oscar

Hour 3:

+ Movies that never won an Oscar continued

Hour 4:

+ Biggest box office grosses adjusted for inflation

+ A quiz about brand name’s original names

