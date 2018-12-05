× Netflix Cancellations, Removals & December Streaming Previews

Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo speaks about the multiple programs that have been cancelled and removed from Netflix. Mason and Rob wonder how niche streaming services will affect Netflix library in the long run. Will holiday movies be available on your favorite streaming service is discussed? Rob and Mason speak about the study conducted by Area Dentist about Netflix being the most requested service in Dentist office. Upcoming Netflix Original Movie Bird Box is spoken about. Mason and Rob give their thoughts on the: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Rob list some shows you should be on the lookout for in December.

Bird Box | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

