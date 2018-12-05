× John Williams & Leigh Steinberg: An Intimate Conversation benefiting The Salvation Army – Dec 17

Join WGN Radio’s John Williams on Monday, December 17 for an intimate conversation with American sports agent, Leigh Steinberg. Often credited for being the inspiration behind blockbuster movie, Jerry Maguire, Leigh is well-known in the professional sports world as an agent who has managed over 300 pro athlete clients in his career. During this event, John will host a deeper conversation with Leigh to understand how his passion with sports and philanthropy turned into a meaninful career.

A $150 minimum donation is required to attend the event and all proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army of Chicago. Catered lunch will be provided by Trulucks.

REGISTER TO ATTEND HERE. This intimate conversation is located at WGN Radio’s studios, 303 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago.

Event agenda:

Noon: Private catered lunch

1pm – 1:40pm: Live on-air interview with Leigh Steinberg during the John Williams Show

Q&A opportunities during lunch and in-show breaks

Can’t attend the event? Click here to donate to help fill John Williams’ red kettle and support the Salvation Army.

About Leigh Steinberg:

Leigh was born and raised in Los Angeles by his parents, a teacher and librarian. He obtained both his undergraduate and law degrees from Cal where he was student body president during each tenure. Leigh has represented many of the most successful athletes and coaches in football, basketball, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, etc., including the number one overall pick in the NFL draft for an unprecedented eight times in conjunction with 62 total first round picks. Furthermore, Leigh has represented other notable athletes such as Oscar De La Hoya and Lennox Lewis, as well as multiple Olympians and professional teams. With an unrivaled history of record-setting contracts, Leigh has secured over $3 billion for his 300+ pro athlete clients and directed more than $750 million to various charities around the world.