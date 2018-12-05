× Illinois Bicentennial Coverage, Chicago Coalition to protect the creative economy (CIVL), One Hope United, Famous Celebrity Aliases | Full Show (Dec 4th)

Tonight on the show Andrea Darlas takes a look at the WGN Illinois Bicentennial coverage with WGN Radio news reporters – Dave Schwann and David Miranda. They dive into Illinois’ rich history and some surprising facts about our state. Then, WGN Radio’s own news anchor and Goodbuy Girl Judy Pielach calls in to discuss her most recent news package on the opioid crisis as well as some money saving tips for the holidays. And local Chicago music is in trouble! Good thing we have people like Gomez (owner of Beat Kitchen and Subterranean) and the team from the Chicago Coalition to protect the creative economy (CIVL) to lend a hand to local Chicago music venues. Listen in to hear how you can support these venues and save our city’s historic music scene. Then, we reach out One Hope United’s Stacey Rago who is working to help citizens in our community through programs like Wishbone and many more… One Hope United is a 123 year old social service nonprofit that serves 9,000 children and families each year, offering programs that educate children, strengthen families, prevent child abuse, and address other family challenges. We offer services ranging from early learning centers, family and personal counseling, and parenting classes, to foster care support, residential services and even an alternative school. And if that wasn’t enough show for you, we take a look back at famous celeb names and try and guess who’s who!

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER