× Health, Fitness & Empowerment with BJJ Black Belt Sophia McDermott

Sophia McDermott, Australia’s first female Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt and multiple time World & Pan Am Champion, and one of my soul sisters, joins me to discuss female empowerment, health, nutrition, fitness, jiu-jitsu and running a business while being a single mom of two. Sophia is a NASM certified personal trainer specializing in nutrition, a lifelong athlete and founder of SophiaFit. Check out everything in her world at www.sophiafit.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3573440/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-14_2018-12-04-184340.64kmono.mp3

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!