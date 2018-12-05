× George H.W. Bush: A Life of Service and Honor

Tonight on the show: ABC News correspondent Andy Field joins Andrea to discuss the incredible life of our 41st president, George H.W. Bush. Then, WGN’s Julie Unruh continues with conversation with some personal insight into the history and background of George HW Bush.

